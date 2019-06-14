This poet wrote 200 sonnets about Donald Trump. Now he’s reading them in Maine.

Traveling fiddler and poet Ken Waldman started writing sonnets about Donald Trump the day after he won the presidential election in 2016. By inauguration day, Waldman had over 50 sonnets about the new Commander in Chief.

As of Thursday, he’s up to 220 poems, published in three volumes — and he’s woring on a fourth.

Waldman will read a slew of his compositions in between playing Appalachian-style fiddles tunes at the PortFringe theater festival in Portland this week in a show he’s calling “Trump Sonnets or: How I’ve Taken on Donald Trump (and Won).”

Some of the 14-line poems come from things Trump has uttered. Others are based on what people have said about Trump. All of them are satire aimed to entertain and enlighten.

The annual PortFringe festival presents experimental theater pieces in venues all over Portland. This year’s festival features over 30 different shows.

Walman’s will present his show on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Thursday and next Saturday. Check the PortFringe website for times and locations.