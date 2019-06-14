Portland
June 14, 2019
Portland

Police make arrest after Deering High School lockdown

Stock image | Pixabay
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

Police made an arrest Friday afternoon after reports of an armed individual caused Deering High School to be under lockdown for about an hour.

Portland Police arrived at the high school just after noon, and the subject was taken into custody at 1 p.m., according to a tweet from the Portland Police Department.

The area is safe and there is no additional threat, police said.

 


