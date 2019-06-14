Police make arrest after Deering High School lockdown

Police made an arrest Friday afternoon after reports of an armed individual caused Deering High School to be under lockdown for about an hour.

Portland Police arrived at the high school just after noon, and the subject was taken into custody at 1 p.m., according to a tweet from the Portland Police Department.

Portland Police responded to the area of Deering High School just after 12:00 PM for the report of a subject with a weapon. The subject was taken into custody at 1:00 PM. There is no further threat and the area is safe. pic.twitter.com/AcAde2xlTI — Portland Police (@PolicePortland) June 14, 2019

The area is safe and there is no additional threat, police said.