June 14, 2019
Gov. Mills to meet with officials to discuss how to respond to asylum seekers in Portland

Courtesy of WGME
The city of Portland is scrambling to house an influx of asylum seekers.
By CBS 13

PORTLAND, Maine — Governor Janet Mills will be in Portland on Friday to meet with city, state and federal officials to discuss how to respond to the hundreds of asylum seekers now arriving in Maine.

More than 170 asylum seekers are staying at the Portland Expo, which has been converted into an emergency shelter.

On Thursday, city leaders in South Portland discussed ways to support their neighbors, including exploring possible locations for new shelters and looking at the requirements to get them up and running.

The University of Southern Maine also announced Thursday night that it would open up a 200-bed dormitory in Gorham to house asylum seekers for the summer.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree and representatives from Senators Susan Collins’ and Angus King’s offices will also meet with city officials.

The City of Portland set up a “text-to-donate” line for monetary donations (text EXPO to 91999). For more information and other ways to donate, click here.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

