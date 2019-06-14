Gouldsboro town manager resigns two days after police chief

Two days after the police chief resigned, Gouldsboro’s town manager has submitted her resignation.

Sherri Cox’s last day on the job will be Aug. 12, she said Friday.

Cox said that her resignation is unrelated to the situation with the police department, adding that “many things” factored into her decision. She declined to elaborate.

“I’m going to pursue other avenues,” she said.

Cox’s decision comes two days after Tyler Dunbar, the town’s police chief, submitted his resignation to the town. His last day on the job will be June 26.

Dunbar, 26, said Thursday that he decided to resign because of “a clear lack of political support for the police department from the town government.”

Dunbar has been under scrutiny since a group of citizens successfully petitioned the town this spring to hold a vote on whether the town should disband the police department and contract with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for regular police patrols.

At a public hearing on the proposal in April, some of the discussion veered into a critique of Dunbar’s job performance.

A vote on that question will be held as part of the town’s annual elections on June 25.

Gouldsboro has a recent history of turnover with its police chiefs and town managers.

In 2016, Paul Gamble was fired from the police chief position after town officials faulted him for using a town credit card to pay for gas in his personal pickup truck, according to a lawsuit he subsequently filed against the town. The next year, Gamble settled the lawsuit with the town for $67,500, the weekly Ellsworth American newspaper reported.

Guy Wycoff was fired from the position twice — once in July 2002, before he was reinstated a few weeks later, and then again in 2008.

Cox was hired for the town manager job in March 2018. She replaced Bryan Kanraeth, who held the position for less than three years. Prior to Kaenrath, longtime Gouldsboro town employee Eve Wilkinson held the town manager position for eight years, from 2007 through 2015.

Cox said she plans to work for her boyfriend’s business, local construction firm J.E. Tracey & Son, as a bookkeeper, and that the couple plans to spend a few months in Florida each winter.

“I can’t do that in my current job,” Cox said.