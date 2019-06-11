Hancock
June 11, 2019
Hancock

Traffic accident shuts down Route 1A in Ellsworth

By Bill Trotter, BDN Staff

Route 1A in northern Ellsworth has been shut down to traffic because of a bad accident, according to the Ellsworth police department.

The accident occurred on MacGowan Hill, a stretch of road between Nicolin and Winkumpaugh roads, a dispatcher with the department said shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday. The road is expected to be closed for a while.

Traffic is being redirected around the accident scene. Southbound traffic is being directed on Route 46 by G&M Family market in East Holden, while northbound traffic is being re-routed onto Christian Ridge Road in Ellsworth, the dispatcher said. Motorists traveling between Ellsworth and Brewer are encouraged to find alternate routes.

This story will be updated.


Comments

