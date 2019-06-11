Traffic accident shuts down Route 1A in Ellsworth

Route 1A in northern Ellsworth has been shut down to traffic because of a bad accident, according to the Ellsworth police department.

The accident occurred on MacGowan Hill, a stretch of road between Nicolin and Winkumpaugh roads, a dispatcher with the department said shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday. The road is expected to be closed for a while.

Traffic is being redirected around the accident scene. Southbound traffic is being directed on Route 46 by G&M Family market in East Holden, while northbound traffic is being re-routed onto Christian Ridge Road in Ellsworth, the dispatcher said. Motorists traveling between Ellsworth and Brewer are encouraged to find alternate routes.

This story will be updated.