Glenburn man who allegedly dragged deputy sheriff held without bail

A Glenburn man who allegedly dragged a Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputy Sunday in Hudson while trying to avoid arrest is being held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail on multiple charges.

Brandon Harvey, 37, is charged with aggravated assault, assault on an officer, refusing to submit to arrest and violation of conditions of release. Three motions to revoke his bail on previous cases are pending, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office. Those charges include eluding an officer, criminal trespass and drug possession.

The incident that led to Harvey’s most recent arrest began Sunday afternoon when Deputy Stephen Boyd spotted Harvey in the passenger seat of a car in Hudson about 1:25 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. Boyd knew there were four warrants out for Harvey because he had failed to appear for court dates.

Boyd followed the car into the Village Variety parking lot and approached Harvey, Chief Deputy William Birch said Monday. The female driver got out of the car and removed her two children from the back seat while the deputy tried to place Harvey under arrest.

“Deputy Boyd was able to get one handcuff on but Harvey was able to force himself into the driver’s seat,” Birch said. “Harvey was able to get the car in gear and quickly accelerate out of the parking lot onto Route 15 with Deputy Boyd in the vehicle and partially hanging out the passenger side door.”

Boyd secured the other handcuff to the steering wheel. Harvey pulled over two-tenths of a mile from the store as other officers arrived and he was taken into custody.

The deputy suffered minor injuries, Birch said. He was treated and released from a Bangor hospital.

Harvey made his first court appearance Monday by video conference at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

District Court Judge Patrick Larson ordered that Harvey be held without bail until hearings can be held next month on the bail revocation motions. The judge set bail on the new charges at $20,000 cash.

If convicted of the most serious charge of aggravated assault, Harvey faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.