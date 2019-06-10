Body found inside car in a Holden church parking lot

Police continue to investigate after a body was found Friday inside a car at a church parking lot in Holden.

Holden police Chief Chris Greeley said officers responded to the parking lot near the Holden Congregational Church on Rider Bluff Road about 3:30 p.m.

A witness had seen a car parked against the wood line and realized the person in the back was deceased.

Police are still working to identify the man, believed to be in his 30s from the Holden area. The medical examiner’s officer will determine if the death is suspicious.

“Some time had gone by and unfortunately due to the weather conditions inside a car the windows up and this warmth can impact the decomposition of a body,” Greeley said.