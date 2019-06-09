Former Red Sox star David Ortiz shot

David Ortiz, a 10-time All Star and three-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox, was shot Sunday, the baseball icon’s father reportedly told ESPN.

The alleged shooting took place during a burglary at a disco in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, where Ortiz is from, a local journalist reported. Journalist Jose P. Monegro additionally reported Ortiz was with television personality Jhoel Lopez, who was also wounded in the attack, and that the shooter was arrested.

Dominican news channel CDN reported Ortiz, 43, was shot in one leg and was taken to the hospital.

“They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is,” Ortiz’ father, Leo, told ESPN.

Ortiz’ condition has not been released.

Known as “Big Papi,” Ortiz played 14 seasons for the Red Sox, retiring after the 2016 season. His jersey No. 34 was retired by the team in 2017.