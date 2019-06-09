Police catch suspect who fled into the woods in Trenton

A man who stole a truck, ditched it in Trenton and fled into the woods has been caught and taken into custody.

James Berube, 21, led police on a chase for most of Sunday afternoon, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The Maine State Fire Marshal and Baileyville Police Department were trying to locate him on Sunday for unspecified crimes committed in Washington County.

Berube was spotted driving a stolen pickup in Ellsworth by the Ellsworth Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Dupuis.

The officers began to pursue the stolen truck in Ellsworth and continued into Trenton, where the suspect fled the vehicle and ran into the woods. The vehicle was left near the Trenton Marketplace IGA on Bar Harbor Road, which is also Route 3.

Berube, a white male approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, is currently incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the search by the Mount Desert and Bar Harbor police departments, Ellsworth Police Department, Maine Marine Patrol, Maine Warden Service, Maine State Police, Maine State Fire Marshal and Maine Forest Service.

Berube is being held for failure to stop for an officer, eluding arrest and driving to endanger. The charges stem from the incident that started in Ellsworth and ended in Trenton.

Charges related to the incidents in Washington County are being handled by the Maine State Fire Marshal and Baileyville Police Department. Officers for those agencies were not immediately available for comment.