Congressional delegation wants Trump to help Maine lobster workers hurt by trade war with China

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s congressional delegation says President Donald Trump’s administration needs to help the state’s lobster industry because of the toll of trade tensions with China.

China emerged as a major buyer of Maine lobster earlier this decade, but new tariffs have weakened the ability of U.S. lobster exporters to sell the product to the Asian country.

The four members of Maine’s delegation — U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, and U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden — say Trump’s administration should provide relief to the lobster industry in a manner similar to the way the administration has helped farmers.

Farmers have received billions of dollars in aid to compensate for the administration’s trade policies.

Maine’s lobster industry is coping with numerous stressors alongside the trade fight. It’s also faces a bait shortage and new fishing rules to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales.