No injuries after small plane crashes at Bangor International Airport

A six-seat Cessna 210 plane crashed at Bangor International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, according to Tony Caruso, director of the airport.

The privately owned plane crashed on Runway 33 around 2 p.m., Caruso said. The sole person in the plane was not injured.

The plane landed on its nose in a propellor strike after its landing gear collapsed, according to Richard Bowie from the Down East Emergency Medicine Institute, whose employee saw the plane crash.

The runway was closed after the crash and was expected to reopen within an hour. The airport’s emergency aircraft rescue and firefighting squad responded to the crash.

The reason for the crash and the condition of the plane is under investigation, Caruso said.

The plane belongs to Dr. Peter Ver Lee, a Bangor cardiologist, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. He could not immediately be reached for comment.