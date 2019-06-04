Maine apprentice teacher charged with sexually assaulting high school senior

A student teacher working at the Camden Hills Regional High School was arrested last week for allegedly having a sex with a student.

Eben Wight, 21, of St. George is charged with Class C gross sexual assault. He appeared in court Monday and was later released from jail on $250 cash bail, according to an officer at the Knox County Jail in Rockland.

Wight, a former University of Maine student, began a student teaching position at the Camden-area high school in January, according to a police affidavit filed in Knox County Court. Wight taught chamber singers, band, chorus and history of rock and roll.

Last month, Five Town Community School District Superintendent Maria Libby received an anonymous letter from an “outraged citizen” accusing Wight of having sex with a high school senior.

“I am writing because of the gross immorality that Mr. Wight has shown as a student teacher in hopes that this man will not be able to abuse his authority and power as a teacher in the future,” the letter states. “I am writing to stop further female students from being trapped by his neediness and moral turpitude.”

Libby alerted Camden police about the claim and an investigation was launched on May 14.

In an interview with police, Wight allegedly admitted to having sex with an 18-year-old female student. Wight said the teen was a student in one of his classes and they exchanged phone numbers.

In an interview, the female student told police that Wight starting communicating with her through Instagram messenger, according to the affidavit.

The alleged sexual encounters took place between March and May of this year. Both the female student and Wight said they had numerous sexual encounters but never on school grounds.

Wight told investigators that he graduated from the University of Maine in early May.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.