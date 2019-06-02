National Politics
June 02, 2019
Trump to make 2020 re-election bid official at Florida rally

David Zalubowski | AP
President Donald Trump waves as he takes the stage to speak at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation Thursday at Air Force Academy, Colorado.
Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will be announcing his re-election campaign next month in Orlando, Florida.

Trump tweeted Friday that he will hold a June 18 rally and will be joined by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Pence’s wife, Karen.

The kickoff event is symbolic, coming a week before the first Democratic presidential debates. Trump formalized his re-election effort hours after he was sworn in Jan. 20, 2017, held his first rally in Florida four weeks later and has already raised more than $130 million for his 2020 effort.

 


