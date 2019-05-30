See color images of D-Day 75 years after the historic event
George Stevens | AP
Landing craft on the beach during D-Day on June 6, 1944 in France. Seventy-five years later, surprising color images of the D-Day invasion and aftermath bring an immediacy to wartime memories. They were filmed by Hollywood director George Stevens and rediscovered years after his death.
As veterans and world leaders prepare to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day next week, Director George Stevens’ surprising color images bring an immediacy to wartime memories, a powerful reminder of the war’s impact and its heroes as those who witnessed the war are dying out.
“You’ve seen it in black and white. And when you see it in color, all of a sudden it feels like today,” his son George Stevens Jr. told the Associated Press. “It doesn’t seem like yesterday. And it has a much more modern and authentic feeling to it.”
George Stevens | AP
U.S. Army Gen. George Patton, left, with a pearl-handled pistol, talks to British Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery, center right with the beret hat, and other British officers in France during World War II.
George Stevens | AP
Ships and blimps sit off the coast of France on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
George Stevens | AP
A German officer is escorted by U.S. soldiers after the liberation of Paris in 1944. Seventy-five years later, surprising color images of the D-Day invasion and aftermath bring an immediacy to wartime memories. They were filmed by Hollywood director George Stevens and rediscovered years after his death. (War Footage From the George Stevens Collection at the Library of Congress via AP)
George Stevens | AP
French women cheer U.S. soldiers after the liberation of Paris in 1944 during World War II.
George Stevens | AP
U.S. soldiers in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background during World War II after the liberation of Paris in August 1944. Seventy-five years later, surprising color images of the D-Day invasion and aftermath bring an immediacy to wartime memories. They were filmed by Hollywood director George Stevens and rediscovered years after his death. (War Footage From the George Stevens Collection at the Library of Congress via AP)
George Stevens | AP
A French girl holding a weapon watches U.S. troops drive past after the liberation of Paris in August 1944. Seventy-five years later, surprising color images of the D-Day invasion and aftermath bring an immediacy to wartime memories. They were filmed by Hollywood director George Stevens and rediscovered years after his death. (War Footage From the George Stevens Collection at the Library of Congress via AP)
George Stevens | AP
U.S. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower attends a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in Paris. Seventy-five years later, surprising color images of the D-Day invasion and aftermath bring an immediacy to wartime memories. They were filmed by Hollywood director George Stevens and rediscovered years after his death. (War Footage From the George Stevens Collection at the Library of Congress via AP)
George Stevens | AP
U.S. troops drive through a town by a sign for the Hotel du Lion during World War II in France.
George Stevens | AP
View from a ship on D-Day off the coast of France on June 6, 1944. Seventy-five years later, surprising color images of the D-Day invasion and aftermath bring an immediacy to wartime memories. They were filmed by Hollywood director George Stevens and rediscovered years after his death. (War Footage From the George Stevens Collection at the Library of Congress via AP)
George Stevens | AP
French women smile at U.S. soldiers after the liberation of Paris.
George Stevens | AP
Empty shells on the deck of a ship off the coast of France on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
George Stevens | AP
Charles de Gaulle, arrives for a military parade down the Champs-Elysees after the liberation of Paris.
