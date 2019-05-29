Family of roofer who died from fall files $2.5M wrongful death lawsuit

PORTLAND, Maine — The family of a Maine roofer who died in a fall has filed a $2.5 million wrongful death suit against his employer.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Alan Loignon’s family says Saco-based contractor, 44-year-old Shawn D. Purvis, discouraged the use of safety equipment so his crews could finish jobs faster.

Loignon fell off a roof in Portland in December. The 30-year-old was not wearing a safety harness.

Purvis has pleaded not guilty to two manslaughter charges in Loignon’s death. The two men were half-brothers.

Purvis has said he cannot force his roofers to use safety gear he provides because they’re self-employed subcontractors.

The state’s labor department and a roofing industry group say general contractors are responsible for worksite safety.

Purvis’ attorney declined to comment on the lawsuit.

