Bucksport motel manager charged with assaulting 3 young siblings

A Bucksport man is accused of assaulting three children who were staying at a motel he manages. One 6-year-old girl said he tied her up, suspended her upside down in the office and also trapped her inside a ‘stinky refrigerator,’ according to court documents

Kaleem Adnan, 30, is facing multiple felony charges in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court stemming from accusations that he assaulted the children, all siblings, last summer at the Spring Fountain Motel on Route 1. He is scheduled to appear next month in court in Ellsworth.

Adnan was keeping an eye on the children, who were living at the motel with their mother, while she was at work in Blue Hill, according to court documents.

The youngest child, who is 6, alleges that in August, Adnan tied her hands behind her back, her feet to each other, covered her mouth with duct tape and then hung her upside down in the motel office, according to court documents. Adnan also is accused of spanking the girl’s 10-year-old brother with “a stick with a nail in it” and of assaulting her 11-year-old sister.

The 6-year-old girl told police that Adnan “put her inside a ‘stinky fridge’ and wouldn’t let her out,” Bucksport police Detective Sgt. David Winchester wrote in an affidavit. “She said that he was tipping the refrigerator back and forth while she was inside.”

Police and officials with Maine Department of Health and Human Services interviewed the children after receiving a complaint. The youngest girl had bruising on her face, neck, wrists, legs and buttocks, Winchester said.

“I observed bruising all over these parts of her body,” he wrote in the affidavit. “Her buttocks were completely black and blue from being struck.”

Adnan is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault, each a Class B violation, and two counts of misdemeanor assault. Convictions of Class B crimes in Maine carry potential sentences of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Adnan also is facing drug charges as a result of opioids that police found in his room at the motel while investigating the assault complaint, according to Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster. Adnan is alleged to have been in possession of 6 grams — or more than 270 bags of single doses — of heroin or fentanyl, according to court documents.

Adnan has been charged with drug trafficking because of the amount of drugs involved, not because of any alleged drug sales, Foster said. Adnan is facing a Class A aggravated trafficking charge — which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 — as well as a Class B unlawful trafficking charge and a misdemeanor possession charge, according to court documents.

Adnan is scheduled to appear in court June 20 for a dispositional conference on his case.

Adnan’s defense attorney, William Ashe of Ellsworth, declined to comment on the allegations.

Adnan’s legal woes are not the only reason the motel has attracted attention from local officials.

Jeff Hammond, Bucksport’s code enforcement officer, said Wednesday that the town has cited the motel for multiple safety code violations. In March, Hammond gave the motel 30 days to address the town’s concerns. The motel is owned by Adnan’s brother, according to a report in the weekly Ellsworth American newspaper.

Hammond said the motel has installed smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in the guest rooms, but that there still is inadequate firewall separation between the boiler rooms and adjacent guest room in each of the two buildings.

Hammond said the motel does not have a required innkeeper’s license from the town but that the town has stopped short of forcing it to shut down.

“There is evidence they are trying to address the issues,” Hammond said. “We asked them to focus on [the firewall deficiency] first.”

No one answered a phone call placed to the motel Wednesday afternoon.