York
May 27, 2019
York

George, Barbara Bush’s absence felt at Kennebunkport Memorial Day parade

David J. Phillip | AP
Barbara Bush laughs alongside former President George H.W. Bush, right, as they attend a baseball game in Houston, April 18, 2009.
The Associated Press

Maine’s Memorial Day celebrations are absent a prominent veteran who died last year.

The American Legion had two empty chairs in Kennebunkport’s Dock Square on Monday in memory of all of the times former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, watched the Memorial Day parade from that spot.

Mark Matthews from American Legion Post 159 said organizers wanted to acknowledge the absence of Bush, a long-time summer resident and a Navy veteran. He missed last year’s parade after falling ill after attending an American Legion pancake breakfast earlier in the weekend.

He died at age 94 on Nov. 30, months after his wife’s death.

Kennebunkport Town Manager Laurie Smith said the Bushes’ absence is felt every day. She said it will be a “strange” summer without their presence.

 


