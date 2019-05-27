Bangor
May 27, 2019
Bangor

Memorial Day parade draws families, friends to downtown Bangor

Gabor Degre | BDN
Veterans walk in the Memorial Day parade in Bangor Monday morning.
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff

Jon Bowen and his family came from Orono to the Memorial Day parade in Bangor to meet up with friends and to honor his father, John W. Bowen, who served 25 years in the U.S. Army.

The Bowens, including 4-year-old Brady, met Todd Chasteen of Hampden and his family in Pickering Square. Brady Bowden and Jesse Chasteen, also 4, are good friends and enjoyed waving flags during the parade.

The annual event, organized by the Junior ROTC program at Bangor High School began on Exchange Street, went past City Hall on to Central Street, then turned onto Main Street. It ended in Davenport Park, where a service was held at the monument memorializing the USS Maine and the Spanish-American War.

Gabor Degre | BDN
People watch the Memorial Day parade in Bangor Monday morning.

The USS Maine Base Memorial Float, which carries a scale model of the former USS Skipjack — the first of the U.S. Navy’s nuclear attack submarines — was in Bangor this Memorial Day.

The model and float, designed by Float Custodian Larry Ferrell of Newport, is in the Bangor parade every other year. During even numbered years, it appears in a parade in southern Maine.

“This submarine memorial is dedicated to the memory of submarine sailors who gave their lives while protecting their country,” a plaque on the float reads.

Gabor Degre | BDN
A veteran raises his walking stick in salute as a National Guard aircraft makes a fly-over during the Memorial Day parade in Bangor Monday morning.

It and members of the USS Maine Base of the U.S. Submarine Veterans Incorporated have appeared in more than 35 parades around the state, including the Moxie Day parade in Lisbon, the Potato Blossom Festival parade in Fort Fairfield and the Lobster Festival parade in Rockland.

Gabor Degre | BDN
Ainsley Hathaway, 6, and her mother, Deanna Hathaway, watch the Memorial Day parade in Bangor Monday morning.

Veterans from the following wars walked or rode in the parade: World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the global war on terror. Bands from schools in Bangor, Brewer, Hermon and Holden participated along with the Bangor Band.

A handful of superheroes greeted spectators along the route.

 


Comments

