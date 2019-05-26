Bangor
May 26, 2019
Bangor

Police find Bangor fast food restaurant employee who went missing

File | BDN
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff

Bangor police were investigating Sunday a report of the disappearance of an employee at a local fast food restaurant who left to make a bank deposit early in the morning and did not return to work.

The manager reporter the worker missing about 8:12 a.m. and told police no one had been able to make contact with her, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesman for the Bangor Police Department.

Brewer police found the employee safe about 11 a.m. in a car in the Walmart parking lot on Wilson Street.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.

No charges have been filed.

This story will be updated.

 


Comments

