Where to find Memorial Day events throughout Maine

ABBOT — Memorial Day parade, 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 27, starting by the town office, 133 Main Road, and ending at the Veterans’ Memorial. All area veterans are invited to join. For any questions, please contact Connor-Trafton American Legion Post 119 Commander Brian Knowlton at 207- 270-0194.

AUBURN — Auburn’s Sesquicentennial Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, starting on Brook Street to Veterans Memorial Park. Memorial ceremony to directly follow. For more information, visit auburn150.com.

BANGOR — The Bangor High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will host the Greater Bangor Area Memorial Day Parade, 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 27. The parade will assemble on Exchange Street, proceed north and turn left on Hammond Street. Thru the traffic Circle and West (left) onto Main Street. The route is approximately 3/4 miles. Immediately following the Parade is a brief ceremony in Davenport Park.

BANGOR — St. Paul the Apostle Parish will hold a Memorial Day Mass 9 a.m. Monday May 27, at Mount Pleasant Catholic Cemetery, Ohio Street. The newest Columbarium will be blessed. Rain location: St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 768 Ohio St.

BIDDEFORD — Good Shepherd Parish will hold a Memorial Day prayer service 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at St. Joseph Cemetery, 120 West St. The service will be held at the site of the chapel and will be canceled if it rains.

BIDDEFORD — A Memorial Day Prayer Service will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 530 Elm St. The service will be held at the flag pole in the St. Patrick section of the cemetery. The service will be canceled if it rains.

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Chadbourne- Merrill American Legion Post 29 will be conducting a Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, starting at Dave’s World on Summer Street to Monument Square for a ceremony honoring service members who have perished in past wars. The parade will then march to the East Main Street bridge to conduct a service for all veterans who have died at sea. The parade will end at the courthouse. The parade will feature the Foxcroft Academy marching band, the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office honor guard and veterans from Post 29 among others. The Legion would like to invite all veterans and members of local civic groups to join with the Legion in this year’s parade. For more information, please contact Dennis Lyford at 207-564-3371 or Dennislyford221@gmail.com.

ELLSWORTH — Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. Monday, May 27. Lineup starts at Bryant E Moore Ctr. on State Street at 9:30 a.m. and ends at City Hall. Parade starts at 10:00am and ends at City Hall. Public groups and clubs are invited to participate. For more information, call 207-460-0063.

GARLAND — Concert of patriotic songs by Carl Cuthbert Community Band at 7:30 a.m. Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, at Garland Veterans Memorial, next to the Ernest Stone Recreation Field. A brief Memorial Day program at 8 a.m. will follow the concert, highlighting the “Maine Honor Flight” and concluding with the laying of a memorial wreath and a group photo of all veterans who attend.

GUILFORD — Memorial Day parade, 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, starting at Elmwood Cemetery, 56 Elm St., and will stop at the bridge to lay and wreath and continue to the Guilford Veterans’ Memorial. All area veterans are invited to join. For any questions, please contact Connor-Trafton American Legion Post 119 Commander Brian Knowlton at 207- 270-0194.

HOWLAND — Lee Graham Post 97 will conduct Memorial Day services on Monday, May 27. Groups participating at the following ceremonies will be Company B of the Maine 20th Civil War Reenactment Group, and Knights of Columbus Council 5524 of Lincoln/Howland: Seboeis 8 a.m., West Enfield 8:30 a.m., Passadumkeag 8:50 a.m., Gould’s Ridge 9:10 a.m., Lowell 9:40 a.m., Enfield 10:05 a.m. and Dodlin Road 10:25 a.m., Edinburg 10:45 a.m. and Howland 11 a.m. All units and dignitaries participating in the parade will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Howland Town Park with a parade to start at 11:45 a.m. Post 97 Auxiliary will serve a breakfast 6:30-7:30 a.m. for all participating in the Memorial Day honors to the cemeteries.

HOULTON — The Chester L. Briggs Post 47 of the American Legion in Houlton will host several events in honor of Memorial Day. Starting at 9 a.m., veterans will gather at Soldiers’ Hill in the Evergreen Cemetery, located on Smyrna Street, with welcoming remarks, a flag raising, opening prayer, laying of wreaths and 21-gun salute with taps. At 10 a.m., participants will gather at the TD Bank parking lot on North Street, before marching to the bridge, where a wreath ceremony will be held to honor all servicemen and women lost at sea. The parade then will continue to Monument Park, located on Broadway, for a service at 11 a.m. This year’s service will include musical selections from the Houlton High School band and chorus groups. Rod Collins, District 16 commander of the American Legion, will be the featured speaker during the ceremony.

HOULTON — St. Mary of the Visitation Parish will hold a prayer service following the 6 p.m. Mass Saturday, May 25, at the old cemetery behind St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 112 Military St.

HOULTON — St. Mary of the Visitation Parish will hold a Memorial Day service 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, at St. Mary’s Evergreen Cemetery, County Road.

ISLAND FALLS — The VFW will hold its annual memorial service at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 27, at the Island Falls cemetery.

LEWISTON — Catholic Bishop Robert P. Deeley will celebrate a Memorial Day Mass 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, in the Chapel of the Holy Rosary, St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Road.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Memorial Day Mass, 1 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park St. Weather permitting. Please bring a lawn chair.

MILO — Annual Memorial Day parade, 10 a.m. Monday, May 27. Will form at the American Legion, West Main Street and proceed to the bridge for the Naval ceremony. The procession will continue to Evergreen Cemetery for the placing of wreaths at the Civil War, World War I and World War II monuments with further ceremonies and speakers.

MONROE — The Monroe Lions Club will hold a Memorial Day Parade 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, from Monroe School to Gesner Park, Route 139. Includes chicken BBQ, homemade french fries, homemade pies, ice cream, tables for crafts may be rented, children’s games and more. Held rain or shine. For more information, call Mario at 207-525-4445 or David at 207-525-4431.

MOUNT VERNON — Memorial Day parade, 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, from the Flying Pond Variety, 165 Pond Road to the village. Immediately following the parade, there will be a ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial.

OAKFIELD — Veterans will gather at 9 a.m. for a brief service and 21-gun salute at the town cemetery before lining up for the Oakfield Memorial Day Parade. Sponsored by the American Legion Post No. 52, the parade starts at 10 a.m., beginning on Station Street. A wreath toss will take place at the bridge on the Ridge Road shortly after 10 a.m. The parade will continue along Ridge Road and River Road, where the Southern Aroostook Community School band will join at the Oakfield Community Center. The parade continues to the Veterans War Memorial at Four Corners (near Bethel Pentecostal Church) for an 11 a.m. ceremony.

PATTEN — A Memorial Day parade will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, starting on Mill Street/ Station Street. The parade will go up Station Street, west onto Houlton Street, north on Main Street to the cemetery located on the North Road. A service will be held at the cemetery.

RUMFORD — Memorial Day Mass, 8:15 a.m. Monday, May 27, St. John’s Cemetery, Isthmus Road.

SABATTUS —The Sabattus American Legion Post 135 will hold a Memorial Day Parade 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, starting at 40 Island Rd to the Sabattus War Memorials.

SANGERVILLE — Memorial Day parade, 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, starting at the Old Brick Mill, Route 23, and will stop at the bridge to lay a wreath and continue to the Village Cemetery. All area veterans are invited to join. For any questions, please contact Connor-Trafton American Legion Post 119 Commander Brian Knowlton at 207- 270-0194.

SOUTH PORTLAND — The annual outdoor Mass for deceased veterans and family members will be held 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, in the veterans’ section of the New Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway. Seating is limited so please bring a lawn chair if possible. In the event of rain, the Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road.

SKOWHEGAN — The Skowhegan Memorial Day Parade will be held 10 a.m. Memorial Day, Monday, May 27. This is a rain or shine event. The lineup for the parade begins at 9:15 a.m. on Dyer Street which is off Madison Avenue in Skowhegan. Groups in attendance are asked to show up at that time. The parade route will begin at the intersection of Dyer Street and Madison Avenue (Route 201) and turn left heading south towards downtown Skowhegan. Following the parade, there will be a dedication at the Veteran’s Memorial Park next to the Skowhegan Town Hall, that we encourage all to attend. Find more on Facebook or register to be a part of this here.

YARMOUTH — Memorial Day Mass, 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, Holy Cross Cemetery, Smith Street. In the event of rain, the Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St.

WATERVILLE — A Memorial Day parade will be held 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, starting at the Head of Falls.