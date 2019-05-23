Duo suspected of robbing Maine store at gunpoint arrested in Montana

A pair suspected in an armed robbery at a York County convenience store earlier this month have been arrested in Montana.

Connor McGlone, 22, of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and Puamae’ole Degrandis, 20, of Cape Elizabeth were arrested by Montana Highway Patrol about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 90, near Missoula, Montana, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair were wanted in connection with the May 13 robbery at Limerick Variety Store. A man, who police believe was McGlone, entered the store about 9:20 a.m., displayed a gun and demanded money before fleeing on foot with an unknown amount of cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

After an investigation, the sheriff’s office issued a warrant for McGlone on a robbery charge and another warrant for Degrandis on an accomplice to robbery charge.

A national alert was issued for the pair after police determined Degrandis had left her Cape Elizabeth home in her grandmother’s car, which she is accused of taking without permission, according to the sheriff’s office.

McGlone and Degrandis are being held at Sanders County Jail in Thompson Falls, Montana, where they await extradition to Maine.