Where to see the latest Jamie Wyeth exhibits in Maine this summer

ROCKLAND, Maine ― Two exhibitions by the youngest of the famed Wyeth family of artists will be on display this summer at the Farnsworth Art Museum.

The works by Jamie Wyeth will be on display beginning June 8 in the main museum and in the museum’s Wyeth Center, which is devoted entirely to artwork and materials relating to the Wyeth family’s time in Maine.

Jamie Wyeth is the son of Andrew Wyeth and the grandson of N.C. Wyeth. Together, the family has depicted Maine through their artwork for more than a century. The family primarily spent time in Knox County, from Rockland to Cushing to Monhegan Island.

While the museum frequently has exhibitions featuring N.C. and Andrew Wyeth, Farnsworth spokesperson David Troup said the dual exhibitions are ”a wonderful opportunity to get into the mind of this contemporary artist from the Wyeth family.”

Jamie Wyeth’s love of Monhegan, an island located 13 miles off the coast of St. George, is on display in one of the show exhibitions, “Untoward Occurrences and Other Things.” The series focuses on paintings completed by Jamie Wyeth between 2010 and 2017, many of which were painted on Monhegan, Troup said.

Seven of the paintings in the collection depict scenes on Monhegan — where the Wyeths have had a home for decades — featuring some of the island’s inhabitants, including the early 20th century painter Rockwell Kent.

“Rendered freely and expressively, they reveal Wyeth’s interest in storytelling, as well as his love of Monhegan for both its beauty as well as its sometimes strange cast of characters,” a release from the museum states.

The second exhibition is more personal, featuring paintings and drawings of Jamie Wyeth’s wife, Phyllis, who died in January. The collection, titled “Phyllis Mills Wyeth: A Celebration,” features 29 works, including the first portrait he ever painted of her — covered in fallen leaves in 1967.

While the exhibitions officially begin June 8, the openings will be celebrated on the evening of June 7, during the First Friday Artwalk which takes place in downtown Rockland.

“Untoward Occurrences and Other Things” will be on display through Oct. 28, and “Phyllis Mills Wyeth: A Celebration” will be on display until Sept. 8.

“It’s a fairly rare and nice opportunity to have two exhibitions from Jamie coming at the same time,” Troup said. “We had scheduled the first one. Obviously the second show is due to sad circumstances, but it’s a celebration of life.”

