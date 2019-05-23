Hancock
May 23, 2019
Hancock Latest News | Domestic Violence | Bangor Metro | Bucksport Salmon Farm | Today's Paper
Hancock

3-vehicle crash closes Route 3 in Trenton

Dreamstime | TNS
Dreamstime | TNS
By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff

Maine State Police are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Trenton on Route 3 that blocked traffic for more than an hour.

The crash occurred between Romers and Drivein lanes on the street known locally as Bar Harbor Road around 8:30 a.m., according to a state police dispatcher.

The road was listed on the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page as reopened as of 9:45 a.m. Traffic had been diverted to Bayside and Goose Cove roads while emergency workers attended to the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

This story will be updated.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like