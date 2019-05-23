3-vehicle crash closes Route 3 in Trenton

Maine State Police are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Trenton on Route 3 that blocked traffic for more than an hour.

The crash occurred between Romers and Drivein lanes on the street known locally as Bar Harbor Road around 8:30 a.m., according to a state police dispatcher.

The road was listed on the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page as reopened as of 9:45 a.m. Traffic had been diverted to Bayside and Goose Cove roads while emergency workers attended to the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

