Maine attorney accused of stealing from 2nd nonprofit

A suspended local attorney charged with theft from a charitable organization in August 2018 was charged with theft from a second nonprofit on May 16.

Jonathan C. Hull, 73, of Newcastle faces new charges of class B forgery, class B theft by unauthorized taking and class D misuse of entrusted property, according to court documents. The complaint lists Seven Trees Inc. as the victim of the theft and the value as more than $10,000.

Hull allegedly committed the crimes between Dec. 1, 2014, and May 7, 2018, according to the complaint.

Hull, who practiced in Damariscotta, still faces one count each of class B forgery, class B theft by unauthorized taking, class D misuse of entrusted property and class E falsify private records in connection to alleged misconduct while he was treasurer of the Cheseborough Program.

Hull pleaded not guilty to all seven counts during an appearance before Superior Court Justice Bruce C. Mallonee at the Knox County Courthouse in Rockland on May 16.

The prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney A.J. Chalifour, said that after 90 days, the court will check in to determine if the case will go to trial.

Seven Trees Inc. was the owner and steward of two homes for troubled youth, the Weymouth House in Bristol and the Curtis House in Jefferson, from the late 1970s until the homes closed in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

The nonprofit sold both properties after the programs lost state funding. Since then, Seven Trees has been doling out its remaining funds to various like-minded nonprofits, such as Skidompha Library and Twin Villages Foodbank Farm.

Robert Gregory, a Damariscotta attorney who serves as clerk and registered agent with the nonprofit, declined comment.

Hull resigned as the registered agent Aug. 10, 2018, according to a filing with the Maine Secretary of State’s Office. His resignation came two days after his arrest in connection with the Cheseborough Program funds.

The Cheseborough Program facilitates student exchanges between Bath, Maine and Tsugaru, Japan.

Hull allegedly took $24,250 from the organization’s checking account, according to an affidavit by Sgt. Erick Halpin, of the Damariscotta Police Department. He later repaid the money.

After his arrest, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court suspended Hull from practicing law in the state, citing misconduct that poses “an imminent threat to clients, the public, and to the administration of justice.”

Hull’s attorney, Justin Andrus, did not respond to a request for comment.

