Police: Woman accused of Owls Head murder asked ex-husband if he would ‘kill someone’

A police affidavit states that the woman accused of killing an eldery Owls Head woman earlier this year had asked her former husband if he would be willing to kill someone prior to the woman’s death.

Sarah Richards, 37, of South Thomaston was charged with murder and theft following the Feb. 21 death of 83-year-old Helen Carver. Richards is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for her arraignment.

Within 48 hours before Carver’s death, Richards allegedly went to the home of her ex-husband and asked if he “would be willing to kill someone,” according to a police affidavit for a cellphone search warrant filed by a Maine State Police detective in court last month.

Her former spouse initially thought that Richards was kidding, but after hearing that she was charged with murder, he had “no doubt” Richards was asking him if he was “willing to take part in killing Helen Carver,” the affidavit states.

Richards was providing snow removal for Carver over the winter. A week before her death, Carver reported to police that she believed Richards stole her debit card. Police obtained video surveillance of Richards allegedly using Carver’s debit card and had scheduled a Feb. 22 interview with Richards about the alleged theft.

But on Feb. 21, Carver’s son found Carver’s body at her home, where she lived alone. The state medical examiner’s office determined that Carver died of blunt force trauma with evidence of strangulation.

After changing her story multiple times, Richards allegedly told police that she killed Carver with a “tool” after Carver confronted her about the stolen debit card. Richards said that Carver, who used a wheelchair, “came at her” so she lunged at Carver, tackled her into an entertainment center and then struck Carver in the head “with a tool [she] had brought into the home,” the affidavit states.

Richards has been held without bail at the Knox County Jail in Rockland since her Feb. 22 arrest. If convicted of murder, Richards faces a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.