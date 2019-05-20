Police say firearms did not damage a car and houses in Brewer but are still investigating what did

A driver going down Brewer’s North Main Street reported that his car had been shot at Sunday night. Around the same time, several residents in the same area called police to report bullet holes in their windows.

But Brewer police said Monday that firearms didn’t cause the damage.

Detectives made that determination after looking into the incident, which led to a heavy police presence on North Main Street late Sunday night, according to Brewer police Chief Jason Moffitt.

The police department is still investigating the incident that caused the rash of property damage a little after 9 p.m. Sunday night, Moffitt said.

Moffitt said there is no threat to the public, and police are treating the case as one involving criminal mischief, reckless conduct or both.

Moffitt did not say how the car and residents’ windows were damaged.