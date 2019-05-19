Aroostook County man killed after he was ejected in I-95 crash

An Aroostook County man died Saturday night after police say he was ejected from a car that crashed off Interstate 95 in Howland.

Leslie Greenlaw, 30, of Linneus was driving a 2003 Subaru Forester south on I-95, near mile marker 217, about 7:36 p.m. when she drifted from the passing lane into the median before coming back onto the highway and overcorrecting, causing the Subaru to rotate and sending it down the median embankment, according to Lt. Sea Hashey of the Maine State Police.

The Subaru then struck a culvert and rolled over, ejecting Greenlaw’s passenger, 30-year-old Ted MacArthur of Fort Fairfield, Hashey said.

MacArthur, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, Hashey said.

Greenlaw was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where she was treated for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.