Suspect accused of killing Owls Head woman scheduled for arraignment

ROCKLAND, Maine ― The woman accused of killing 83-year-old Helen Carver at her Owls Head home earlier this year will be back in court next week for her arraignment.

Sarah Richards, 37, of South Thomaston is facing charges of murder and theft. Richards was indicted on the charges in March and is scheduled to appear in court May 23 at 1 p.m. to enter a plea.

Carver was found dead in her home ― where she lived alone ― on Feb. 21 by one of her sons. The state medical examiner’s office determined that Carver died of blunt force trauma with evidence of strangulation.

In the days before her death, Carver allegedly told at least one family member that she suspected Richards stole either her debit or credit card. On Feb. 14, Carver reported the alleged theft to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

After the initial theft report, the sheriff’s office obtained “multiple videos” of Richards allegedly using Carver’s debit card, Maine State Police detective Scott Quintero wrote in an affidavit. A sheriff’s deputy contacted Richards and scheduled an interview regarding the theft for Feb. 22, the day after Carver died.

In talking with investigators following Carver’s death, Richards allegedly changed her story multiple times about Carver’s state when she saw her on Feb. 21, according to the affidavit. While at first Richards told police Carver was fine when she went to her house to remove snow that day, she then changed her story to say that Carver was already dead when she arrived.

After further questioning, Richards allegedly admitted to killing Carver with a “tool” after Carver confronted her about the theft. Richards said that Carver, who used a wheelchair, “came at her” so she lunged at Carver, tackled her into an entertainment center and then struck Carver in the head “with a tool [she] had brought into the home,” the affidavit stated.

Richards has been held without bail at the Knox County Jail since her arrest on Feb. 22. If she is found guilty of murder, she faces a minimum sentence fo 25 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.