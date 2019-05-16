Bucksport OKs plan to build new roads and add to its downtown

Bucksport and a private developer will begin extending two streets this summer as part of a plan to reduce traffic and create more commercial and residential development downtown.

The extension of Park Street and Broadway is expected to add about 2,250 feet of new road to the downtown area, according to a project proposal by Woodard & Curran, an engineering firm with an office in Bangor, while lessening traffic on nearby streets, including Nicholson Avenue.

The Planning Board approved the proposal with a 5-0 vote on May 7, Bucksport Code Enforcement Officer Jeff Hammond said.

“The review went smoothly,” Hammond said Wednesday. “There weren’t any concerns expressed at the meeting by the board or the people who attended.”

The town has set aside $250,000 to extend Broadway to meet the extension of Park Street. Broadway runs parallel to Route 1, or Main Street, while Park Street runs perpendicular to Main Street and connects with it near a Subway and a McDonald’s restaurant.

Developer John Wardwell of Orland will handle the extension of Park Street and the creation of a new street running north from and connected to the new Park-Broadway intersection, Town Manager Susan Lessard said.

“The town isn’t helping Mr. Wardwell build Park Street. The town is providing funding to extend Broadway to meet Park Street. The reason that’s important is that it will help alleviate some of the traffic issues we have up there,” Lessard said Wednesday.

Wardwell did not immediately return messages left on Wednesday.

Hammond and Lessard said that it remains unclear how much of the development will be commercial or residential. The Route 1 end of Park Street is commercial, adjoining a strip mall with a Subway and U.S. Cellular store and other businesses, although downtown could use both more commercial and residential space, officials have said.

The expected start of construction this summer of a proposed $250 million indoor salmon farm and a Maine Maritime Academy continuing-education annex, both on the former Verso Paper mill site off Main Street about 1 ½ miles from Park Street, are expected to spark development all over town.

The new road north of the new intersection is in a residential zone.

