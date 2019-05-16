Orono resident is the new leader of the Maine Air National Guard

Orono resident Steven Michaud is the newest leader of the Maine Air National Guard.

Michaud was promoted to the rank of brigadier general on May 5 in a ceremony at the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor, two days after he assumed command. In his new role, he is responsible for training and supervising the Maine Air National Guard operations.

Michaud was promoted to replace outgoing commander Brig. Gen. Scott Young, who retired May 2 after more than 37 years of service to the United States Air Force and the Maine Air National Guard.

Prior to this position, Michaud commanded the 101st Air Refueling Wing’s maintenance group.

Michaud first joined the Air Force in 1981 and became part of the Maine Air National Guard six years later, according to a news release.