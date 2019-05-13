Florida man arrested after police say he broke into a home and climbed into an 11-year-old girl’s bed

A Florida man was arrested Monday morning after police say he broke into a York home and climbed into an 11-year-old girl’s bed.

Claudio Pinto, 31, of Miami, Florida, was charged with burglary and assault, according to the York Police Department.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about 2:31 a.m. from a juvenile female who said a man had broken into her home and climbed into bed with her, York police said. The suspect, later identified as Pinto, fled before the juvenile, who was not hurt, called 911, police said.

When York police officers arrived at the Orchard Farms Road home, they could not immediately locate Pinto. After interviewing the victim and witnesses, canvassing the neighborhood, and a search using a K-9, Pinto was found at a local hotel, according to York police.

Kittery and Ogunquit police assisted with the search for Pinto.