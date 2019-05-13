Bail set at $100,000 for man charged with weekend shooting in Bangor

Bail for an Orrington man arrested early Sunday morning after police say he shot a man multiple times in downtown Bangor was set Monday at $100,000 cash or $200,000 in property.

Jordan David Bishop, 32, is charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and aggravated assault, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office.

The 52-year-old male victim allegedly suffered two gunshot wounds, a grazing wound to the head and the back.

Bishop was not asked to enter pleas in a brief appearance before Judge Gregory Campbell at the Penobscot Judicial Center because he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Campbell set bail $25,000 higher than the $75,000 cash requested by the district attorney’s office. The judge set the property bail at the request of defense attorney Donald Brown of Brewer.

“I’m very much concerned with the seriousness of these allegations and the extreme danger the defendant caused [the victim] and all the people in the area,” Campbell said.

Bail conditions include no contact with the victim or seven other people.

Brown told the judge that Bishop was injured late Saturday or early Sunday when “no less than four people assaulted him.”

“Mr. Bishop suffered a broken nose and cuts and bruises,” Brown said. “We do expect other people to be charged in this case.”

Bangor police responded at about 12:20 a.m. to the corner of Franklin and Harlow streets after hearing multiple gunshots, according to Bangor police Lt. Tim Cotton.

Within minutes, officers arrested Bishop as he was seen exiting the building at 114-118 Harlow St., Cotton said.

Bishop is next due in court July 8.

If convicted of the most serious crime of attempted murder, he faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

This story will be updated.