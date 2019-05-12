Orrington man accused of shooting another man multiple times in downtown Bangor

An Orrington man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he shot a man multiple times in downtown Bangor.

Bangor police responded about 12:20 a.m. to the corner of Franklin and Harlow streets after hearing multiple gunshots, according to Bangor police Lt. Tim Cotton.

Within minutes, officers arrested a man, identified as 32-year-old Jordan David Bishop, seen exiting the building at 114-118 Harlow Street, Cotton said.

A male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found at the same address and taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released, Cotton said.

Bishop was charged with attempted murder, and he is being held at the Penobscot County Jail, Cotton said.

No additional information was available Sunday morning.