Man and woman dead after apparent murder-suicide in Lebanon, police say

LEBANON, Maine — Bigelow Road in Lebanon was blocked off for several hours Saturday after the Maine State Police said two bodies were found inside of a home there.

Investigators said they were called to the scene early Saturday morning and evacuated a number of residents along the road, which sits on the New Hampshire border.

Officers confirmed that they found the bodies of Allison Parker, 30, and her estranged boyfriend Thomas Doyon, 27, inside the Bigelow Road home. State Police said they believe Doyon shot Parker then shot himself in what they’re calling as an apparent murder suicide.

According to investigators, the couple recently ended their relationship and Parker was in the process of moving out of the home, which they shared with Parker’s parents.

Parker had come to the home Saturday morning to retrieve belongings with a girlfriend. Officers said Parker’s parents, who were also home at the time, heard gunshots from an upstairs bedroom and then called police.

State Police tactical teams had the area cordoned off for hours Saturday as they combed through the scene.

According to investigators, Parker leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter.

Autopsies will be conducted on both bodied by the State Medical Examiners Office on Sunday.