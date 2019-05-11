Midcoast
May 11, 2019
Estate of Robert Indiana wants to block reproduction of famous LOVE and HOPE works

Joel Page | AP
In this Aug. 29, 2009 file photo, artist Robert Indiana poses at his studio in Vinalhaven, Maine. Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, died from respiratory failure on May 19, 2018. He was 89.
The Associated Press
Updated:

VINALHAVEN, Maine — The estate of the artist behind the famous “LOVE” and “HOPE” images is attempting to stop reproduction of his works.

The effort is the latest development in the complicated case of Robert Indiana’s estate. The estate is making the case that licensing agreements for Indiana’s famous works ended when he died nearly a year ago.

The Portland Press Herald reports notices were filed in a New York federal court terminating licensing agreements the estate had maintained. One of the agreements was with Michael McKenzie, whose American Image Art represented some of Indiana’s artwork late in his life. Another was with Morgan Art Foundation and Simon Salama-Caro, Indiana’s agent and an adviser to Morgan.

The Press Herald reports McKenzie and Morgan are vowing to fight the case in court.

 


