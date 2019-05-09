It’s time to increase airport funding

We all understand the importance of our nation’s infrastructure and transportation network systems. These important systems contribute to the economic health of our region, our state and our nation. Aviation, an integral part of our nation’s transportation system, connects people and goods throughout the region, country and the world. Maintaining this global access is vital.

Those of us fortunate enough to live and work in the Bangor region understand the significant role that Bangor International Airport plays in our economy. In addition to the access the airport provides our region, our country and the rest of the world, our airport is a vital economic engine that supports military flights and missions. This includes supporting the 101st Air Refueling Wing, which has been a partner with the city of Bangor for decades. While playing a strategic military role for national defense, the 101st is also an economic driver in our region.

Maintaining this critical resource and investing in our airport assets are a priority for the city of Bangor and this region. This commitment was illustrated a few years ago when the airport underwent a major terminal rehabilitation project. The $14 million project, aimed at improving efficiencies, managing increased demand and increasing airline competition, resulted in a new and modern terminal that now supports more than half a million travelers each year. This project would not have been possible without passenger facility charges.

Bangor International Airport serves as a gateway to this region and has been an economic engine spurring business growth and supporting higher education in our area. The airport passenger facility charge program is a locally approved departing-passenger fee that airports may choose to collect to support needed infrastructure investment. The program has helped airports increase safety, security, competition and capacity since its inception in 1990. It is used for projects that directly impact and benefit the traveling public.

Large and small airports around the country rely on passenger facility charges revenue to finance infrastructure projects, including new runways, taxiways and terminals, which are critical to our economy. Investments in our airport will foster competition in our market, which helps lower airfares for the traveling public. This in turn will make our region an even more appealing destination for tourists and business travelers alike. Investments in our airport have and will continue to pay big dividends to our region.

Congress has not increased the cap on passenger facility charges from the current level of $4.50 since 2000, meaning the funding capacity of the program has not kept pace with inflation or the increases in construction costs. That means that the infrastructure needs of airports continues to outpace the ability to fund the improvements.

The good news is that there is widespread bipartisan support in Congress for increasing the charges for the first time in nearly 20 years. If Congress would lift the cap on the passenger facilities charge, Bangor International Airport and other airports across our state could start work on much-needed infrastructure projects that will drive faster economic growth for the region and Maine.

We are fortunate to have a strong congressional delegation that has the opportunity to take the lead on this issue that will create jobs and set the stage for long-term economic growth in our state. U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King have been strong supporters of infrastructure projects and continue to help drive this issue in Washington, along with U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden.

It is critical for Maine businesses and people to have a robust connection to the national and global air transportation system. This can only be accomplished through the continuous investment and support of our existing local aviation infrastructure. The user supported, locally implemented, non-tax-based revenue provided by the passenger facilities charge is a proven and successful program for funding airport infrastructure. Congress can and should take the next step in approving an overdue increase to the passenger facilities charge.

Anthony P. Caruso Jr. is the director of the Bangor International Airport.