Fire consumes Penobscot McCrum office building in Belfast

Dozens of firefighters worked Thursday evening to extinguish a fire that engulfed the administrative building at Belfast’s Penobscot McCrum potato processing plant in Belfast.

A McCrum official at the scene said that the fire had begun after employees had gone home for the day and that no one from the company had been injured.

Heavy smoke hung over the city’s waterfront as the fire continued to burn. Many Belfast residents came out to watch the fire, with one bystander who did not share her name expressing her relief that the fire did not involve the processing plant, where chemicals such as ammonia are stored.