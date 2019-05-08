Humpback whale carcass washes up on Cape Cod beach

Wildlife officials said a humpback whale that has been a regular visitor to the waters off New England for about 35 years has died.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare said the 40-ton, 45-foot female whale, named Vector by researchers, was found Monday on a beach in Sandwich on Cape Cod.

The organization said Vector has been spotted swimming off Massachusetts and Maine since 1984.

The carcass was first reported Saturday afternoon about 20 miles northwest of Provincetown.

A necropsy will be performed. Humpbacks generally live about 50 years.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that 14 humpback whales have been reported dead in Massachusetts since 2016.