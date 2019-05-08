New England
May 08, 2019
New England Latest News | Abortion | Bangor Metro | Animal Hikes | Today's Paper
New England

Humpback whale carcass washes up on Cape Cod beach

Mark Harrington | Newsday via AP
Mark Harrington | Newsday via AP
A humpback whale is seen washed up at Cupsogue Beach County Park in Westhampton, New York, May 5, 2019. Wildlife officials said a humpback whale that has been a regular visitor to the waters off New England for about 35 years has died.
The Associated Press

Wildlife officials said a humpback whale that has been a regular visitor to the waters off New England for about 35 years has died.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare said the 40-ton, 45-foot female whale, named Vector by researchers, was found Monday on a beach in Sandwich on Cape Cod.

The organization said Vector has been spotted swimming off Massachusetts and Maine since 1984.

The carcass was first reported Saturday afternoon about 20 miles northwest of Provincetown.

A necropsy will be performed. Humpbacks generally live about 50 years.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that 14 humpback whales have been reported dead in Massachusetts since 2016.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

comments for this post are closed

You may also like