Bar Harbor relaxes rules before it starts charging for downtown parking

The Bar Harbor Town Council made minor changes Tuesday evening to the town’s new paid parking plan in the downtown village and remains on track to put it into effect next week.

After some discussion about feedback town officials have received about the plan, which the council adopted in April, the council decided Tuesday to change some of the time restrictions that are scheduled to go into effect on May 15 and to remain in effect through the end of October.

The council decided to allow people to pay upfront for a maximum of four hours of continuous parking along portions of Main, Cottage and West streets, instead of requiring people to park for two hours and then pay for another two hours if they wanted to park for the four-hour maximum.

This change will allow people who park in those areas and then go on guided tours, or perhaps to see a long movie, to not have to worry about paying for another two hours for their spot two hours into their outing. People would be able to pay remotely, if they have the proper app downloaded on their smartphone, but may not have a phone or a signal that would enable them to pay for another two hours, councilors noted.

The council also decided not to require permits for parking on residential side streets after 6 p.m. During the day, only local residents, employees, or others who qualify for and have permits will be allowed to park on side streets in the downtown village.

The council initially had planned to require permits on such streets until 8 p.m. Allowing people without permits to park on residential side streets — where there will be no metered parking or other time restrictions — will give them the chance to get dinner or otherwise spend the evening downtown without having to pay for parking.