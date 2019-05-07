Visitors to this iconic Maine lighthouse could soon be charged for parking

Visitors to Fort Williams Park and the Portland Head Light may soon have to pay to park.

Town leaders in Cape Elizabeth heard public comment on that plan Monday night, just the latest in what has been an ongoing debate in the community.

Under this latest plan, the fees would be collected from May 1 to Nov. 1 and 10 parking meter kiosks would be installed to cover 270 spaces.

Nonresidents would pay $2 an hour with a minimum of two hours. A full day would be $10, and a seasonal pass would cost $15. Cape Elizabeth residents will get to park for free, with a special pass.

In addition, there would be free parking areas in the rear of the park.

Supporters said the park is important and expensive to maintain, with more people from outside Cape Elizabeth coming to visit it.

Supporters of this latest plan believe the meters could generate $300,000 a year in revenue.

The Town Council is expected to vote on the plan next week.