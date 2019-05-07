Lisbon students walk out of classes over allegations of sexual assault

LISBON, Maine — A group of Maine students walked out of school Tuesday morning to protest safety concerns.

Roughly 50 students at Lisbon High School held signs and showed their support for a female student who claims a fellow student sexually assaulted her in the school parking lot.

Lisbon police confirmed the incident is under investigation, but would not comment further.

CBS 13 spoke with the alleged victim and her mother, who are upset the alleged assailant is allowed to continue to go to school.

They are also asking the district to fix its security cameras, which they say don’t cover the entire parking lot and did not capture the alleged attack two weeks ago.

CBS 13 does not name victims of sexual assault.

Superintendent Richard Green said he is deeply concerned about the allegations.

“Please be assured that student safety is our top priority and we have and will continue to work closely with the Lisbon Police Department throughout this active investigation,” Green wrote in a statement to CBS 13.

Anyone with information about the alleged attack is asked to call Lisbon police.