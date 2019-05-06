Mercy Hospital gets approval for $75 million campus consolidation

A hospital has received approval from the state to consolidate its operations in one of its two locations in Portland.

Mercy Hospital wants to complete a $74.7 million project to consolidate at its campus on Fore River Parkway. The move would involve selling the hospital’s 76-year-old facility elsewhere in Portland.

The hospital said the Maine Department of Health and Human Services approval means consolidation can move ahead. It said it will complete final planning this year, and it is eyeing a two-year build that will begin in 2020.

The hospital said it would fund the move with “a capital campaign, financing, and the proceeds from the pending sale of” the other location. It said the details about the sale will be announced in the months ahead.