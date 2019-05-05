Maine lighthouse goes dark after mainland cable damaged

SEGUIN ISLAND, Maine — The loss of electricity at Maine’s second-oldest lighthouse is creating a scramble to accommodate visitors this summer.

The Coast Guard installed temporary navigation lights after the 162-year-old Seguin Island Light Station went dark in November because of a failed underwater cable from the mainland.

Coast Guard Lt. Matthew Odom said the long-term plan is to restore light to the historic Fresnel lens using solar panels and an energy-efficient LED bulb. But there are no plans to repair the damaged underwater power cable because the Coast Guard no longer maintains them.

Cyndy Carney from the Friends of Seguin Island Light Station said she’ll be purchasing a generator on Monday to provide electricity for the museum, keeper’s house and workshop. Several thousand people visit the historic lighthouse each year.

