Brewer search dogs brought in to help with case of missing Eliot man

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — The family of Adam Camarato, an Eliot man who has been missing since leaving the Clipper Tavern in Portsmouth early on April 27, has retained the private services of a cadaver dog, police said Friday.

Police Lt. Mark Newport said a company providing those private services contacted police to let them know they would be working in Portsmouth Friday. Members of the detectives division are accompanying that search, in the event Camarato is found, Newport said.

Two dogs from VK9 Scent Specific Search and Recovery, of Brewer, Maine, were tracking in the city’s South End Friday morning.

Camarato’s sister Jamie Fultz said Friday she would not comment on the family’s new search efforts, but she will offer comment if there is any news.

Camarato, 32, of Eliot, Maine, was last seen leaving the 75 Pleasant St. pub at 12:46 a.m. April 27 on foot and without a car, Fultz said. After coordinating a search party in the city’s South End Tuesday, Fultz was back Wednesday on the shore of the Piscataqua River.