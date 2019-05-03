New Hampshire man arrested after Bangor street brawl

A New Hampshire man was arrested early Thursday morning following a street brawl on Main Street in Bangor, according to police.

Alexander Coronado, 26, of Manchester is charged with elevated aggravated assault, a Class A crime; assault, a Class D crime; and disorderly conduct and operating without a license, both Class E crimes.

He is expected to make his first court appearance at 1 p.m. Friday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

Coronado was with a group of people who went to a bar near downtown Wednesday night, Bangor police spokesman Sgt. Wade Betters said Friday in a news release. Coronado was turned away because he did not have identification.

The others in the group allegedly asked Coronado to stay with the car the group had arrived in while they were in the bar, Betters said. But when they left the bar about 1 a.m. Thursday, the car was missing.

A short time later, members of the group saw Coronado driving it on Main Street, Betters said. They yelled for him to stop, which he did, and a heated argument ensued.

Coronado allegedly backed the car into one of the other people involved in the argument, according to police. Coronado then allegedly got out of the car and began fighting with members of the group.

The person hit by the car was taken to the hospital for treatment. Information about that person’s condition was not released Friday.