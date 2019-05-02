Man accused of Maine home construction scam arrested in Louisiana

GRAND ISLE, Louisiana — Maine State Police said a man wanted for a reported theft in Hollis has been arrested in Louisiana.

On Jan. 7, troopers responded to Hollis for a report of felony fraud.

Troopers said 46-year-old Richard Shirey, Grand Isle, Louisiana, took $68,000 from someone to build a home in Hollis. The victim said they paid Shirey for numerous building materials that were never received.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

Shirey built a concrete slab, a cinder block foundation, framed a couple walls for a daylight basement, and put down a gravel driveway before he abandoned the project and left the state, according to troopers.

Troopers said Shirey held warrants in other states for theft and other violations. Shirey also has a pending case in Maine for possession of a firearm by a felon.

An arrest warrant for to charge Shirey with felony theft was issued in March.

[Maine attorney general warns of calls from Medicare scammers]

On Wednesday, troopers said he was found at a home in Grand Isle by the Louisiana State Police and arrested as a fugitive from justice.

He is being held at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Correctional Center where bail has been set at $50,000.

If Shirey can’t post bail, he will be extradited back to Maine at a later date.