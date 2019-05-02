York
May 02, 2019
York Latest News | Stephen King | Bangor Metro | Organic Gardener | Today's Paper
York

Man accused of Maine home construction scam arrested in Louisiana

Photo courtesy of Maine State Police
Photo courtesy of Maine State Police
Richard Shirey
By CBS 13

GRAND ISLE, Louisiana — Maine State Police said a man wanted for a reported theft in Hollis has been arrested in Louisiana.

On Jan. 7, troopers responded to Hollis for a report of felony fraud.

Troopers said 46-year-old Richard Shirey, Grand Isle, Louisiana, took $68,000 from someone to build a home in Hollis. The victim said they paid Shirey for numerous building materials that were never received.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

Shirey built a concrete slab, a cinder block foundation, framed a couple walls for a daylight basement, and put down a gravel driveway before he abandoned the project and left the state, according to troopers.

Troopers said Shirey held warrants in other states for theft and other violations. Shirey also has a pending case in Maine for possession of a firearm by a felon.

An arrest warrant for to charge Shirey with felony theft was issued in March.

[Maine attorney general warns of calls from Medicare scammers]

On Wednesday, troopers said he was found at a home in Grand Isle by the Louisiana State Police and arrested as a fugitive from justice.

He is being held at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Correctional Center where bail has been set at $50,000.

If Shirey can’t post bail, he will be extradited back to Maine at a later date.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like