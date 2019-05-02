Police identify boy killed in collision with school bus

Police have identified the 6-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a school bus in Rumford on Wednesday as Jayce Holt.

It happened at the intersection of Waldo Street and Essex Avenue around 3 p.m. A memorial has been growing there for the little boy.

Rumford police say Jayce was on his bike when he came off the sidewalk and fell into the road. He was then hit by the rear tire of the school bus, which was carrying four students.

The bus driver and the students on the bus were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rumford Police Department and Maine State Police.

Since the incident, people have been gathering at the scene.

“It was scary to even see. I have a little one. I can only imagine that being my child. The whole community got here so quick,” Rumford resident Kaylee Hagen said. “You feel good knowing there’s so much community support, but at the same time you see kids in pain, their best friend, their cousin, the brother, they can’t hold them anymore. And it really hits home when you have a family [and] children. It’s just a sad day.”

Counselors are available for students at all Regional School Unit 10 schools on Thursday.