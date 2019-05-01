1 killed in Washington County crash

One person was killed Wednesday morning in a truck crash in Washington County.

The crash happened mid-morning on Route 214, also known as Ayers Junction Road, in Pembroke, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

McCausland did not indicate what caused the crash nor the identity of the driver. He said a team of state troopers have been sent to the crash scene to investigate.

Pembroke is about 30 miles northeast of Machias.

This story will be updated.