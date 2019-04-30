You can visit these pajama-wearing baby goats at this Maine farm

There are dozens of new kids at Sunflower Farm in Cumberland.

More than 25 baby goats have been born so far, and there are more on the way.

WATCH: There are dozens of new "kids," at Sunflower Farm in Cumberland. > https://t.co/RbFjPEW5lS pic.twitter.com/CpslBw5ARP — CBS 13 News (@WGME) April 30, 2019

Hope Hall, who runs the farm with her husband, said the goats have such joyful personalities.

Hall said Maine nights can be cold for newborns, so they’re also wearing sweaters and pajamas

[Kids in the kitchen: Woman provides sanctuary for rescued baby goats]

“If a baby is born on a cold night, like last night was around 30 in Cumberland, we make sure we have a sweater or pajamas so they can put their energy toward being healthy and nursing instead of staying warm,” Hall said.

Hall said people from all over the country actually send them the PJs and sweaters.

If you’d like to visit with the goats, the farm is welcoming visitors the next three Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m.

Related: Snuggling baby goats: A job this Maine farm has no trouble filling