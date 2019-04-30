Proposed zoning change would ban new restaurants, shops on Portland’s waterfront piers

There is controversy on Portland’s waterfront, as the city looks to stop new restaurants and retail stores from opening along the Old Port piers.

The wharfs and piers that jet out into the harbor are sites for growth, but also preservation.

That’s why Portland city leaders are proposing zoning changes to the piers that would ban new restaurants and retail spaces. Existing businesses, such as J’s Oyster, would be allowed to stay under the proposal.

“It’s a balance and a compromise,” Portland Waterfront Coordinator Bill Needelman said.

The proposal comes after months of meetings between fishermen, pier owners and the city. The fishermen hope to preserve what’s left of the working waterfront, while some pier owners want their ability to develop preserved.

“This process is all about recalibrating the balance, finding that sweet spot where the piers generate enough revenue for the property owners and the fisherman have a place to continue to operate,” Needelman said.

But some say this proposal goes too far.

David Bateman, who hopes to develop Fisherman’s Wharf, said in a statement that “It makes no sense for activists to push measures that significantly reduce taxable values of properties sitting in this waterfront district. They’re about to choke off the piggy bank created to help the fishermen.”

A six-month moratorium, which expires in June, has prohibited any development along the waterfront.

This longer-term plan isn’t as restrictive, but the city said is a good compromise between developers and fishermen.

“If there is a continued growth of pedestrian activity and non-marine development that brings a lot of pedestrians and traffic to the piers, it will make it that much harder to industrial activity and fishing,” Needelman said.

City officials said the public will get their chance to weigh in on this proposal at a planning board meeting in May before a final recommendation is sent to the City Council.